Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 needs to be a Hell in a Cell Match

The build-up to the Winner Take All Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been superb. Being the best build of their three WrestleMania encounters, the one thing that is missing is a stipulation.

Considering the intensity of this feud, that stipulation should be a Hell in a Cell match.

The one constant in the build-up to this feud has been Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman, costing Lesnar at every given opportunity. From Heyman tossing the title into the ring and the Usos interfering at Crown Jewel to Reigns attacking Lesnar during his WWE Championship Match at the Royal Rumble, allowing Bobby Lashley to win.

There have been numerous occasions where The Bloodline has wronged the current WWE Champion. Despite the odds, Lesnar has made his way to WrestleMania as the champion and should let nothing get in the way between him and The Head of the Table.

With the Hell in a Cell stipulation, Heyman and the Usos would be locked outside, making it difficult for them to get involved in the match and assist Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have spotless Hell in a Cell records

The Hell in a Cell stipulation will also put some doubt in the minds of the fans on who will win. While Brock Lesnar has only been in two Hell in a Cell matches, he beat the Undertaker in both.

The Head of the Table is 5-0 in Hell in a Cell matches. All of these matches are in the era of the annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief has registered victories against Rusev (Miro), Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), Jey Uso, and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) inside the hellish structure.

WrestleMania and Hell in a Cell have one thing in common - this is where long rivalries come to an end. As we saw with the Edge-Seth Rollins feud, WWE is more than capable of using the stipulation properly.

Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania inside the 25-feet high structure would go a long way towards redeeming the barbaric nature of the stipulation as well as delivering a classic WrestleMania match.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar 3 needs to be the end of the feud once and for all

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline have been costing Lesnar every chance they get, the latest being the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate also wants Reigns' blood after the Universal Champion busted him open at the Madison Square Garden live event. Hell in a Cell is the perfect match stipulation to end their rivalry once and for all and give the fans a decisive finish.

Do you think Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 should be a Hell in a Cell match? Let us know in the comments section below.

