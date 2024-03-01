Roman Reigns to vacate his Undisputed WWE Universal Title and put it up for grabs in a tournament? Exploring the chances

There does not seem to be anything stopping Roman Reigns, who is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has beaten every challenger that has stepped up to him in the past three and a half years.

Who will be the one to finally dethrone Reigns and sit atop the wrestling world? What if the answer is nobody? Triple H could decide to take a page out of WWE 2K24 and have the Head of the Table vacate his title. It definitely would not be a popular outcome at all.

The 'Undisputed' storyline on WWE 2K24's MyRISE game mode sees Roman Reigns stepping down as the champion, with the title being up for grabs in a tournament. This has led fans to question whether this would happen in real life.

Check out the description of the storyline below:

"Roman Reigns unexpectedly vacates his Championship, ending his record setting run and leaving the seat at the head of the WWE table empty. Will you take it and become 'Undisputed?' Or fall short in your quest to step out of Roman's shadow?"

It is safe to say Reigns won't be vacating his championship like in the video game, as it would be the most underwhelming end to the record-breaking title reign. It has gone on for too long not to end on the highest possible note.

The Stamford-based promotion must ensure Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match and puts over the right person. Speaking of which, that moment might be coming very soon.

Roman Reigns could lose his title at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania this year. A repeat of last year's finish might not be on the cards, with The American Nightmare well aware of the dangers of The Bloodline's interference.

Rhodes has a good chance of dethroning Reigns at The Show of Shows this year, with The Rock potentially being involved in the finish. The Great One has hinted at betraying Reigns in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so it is not out of the question. The main event of WrestleMania 40 could go in many different directions.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

