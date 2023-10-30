Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Released Anoa'i family member to cost The Megastar and join The Bloodline? Analyzing the chances

This weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight. Several combustible elements could come into play as part of the match, and many fans have taken notice of the fact that Lance Anoa'i recently requested his release from MLW.

Anoa'i is a real-life member of Roman Reigns' bloodline. He has already mentioned that he would love to be part of the story, but it appears that his MLW contract was standing in his way.

"I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don’t see myself in it. I would love to be in it. Ever since they brought Solo [Sikoa] in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, [sic] Jacob could be a top star there. Especially because it's called The Bloodline, I feel we just need all the members of the family there." (H/T Wrestlingnews)

This weekend, Lance Anoa'i could assist Reigns in retaining his championship since Solo Sikoa will be in action against John Cena, and Jimmy Uso currently doesn't appear to be a dependable member of the family.

Could Anoa'i interfere and help The Tribal Chief retain his gold before being added to the family? Only time will tell.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to wrestle after Crown Jewel until Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns isn't currently scheduled to be part of Survivor Series 2023, despite it being seen as one of the biggest events of the year.

This has led to speculation that The Tribal Chief could be set to lose the championship in Saudi Arabia before taking some time off heading into Royal Rumble next year.

Reigns has held the title for 1155 days and has dominated the business in that time. Hence, a title change at Crown Jewel would be monumental.

