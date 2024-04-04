Roman Reigns to win due to his Shield brother, 15-time WWE champion returns? And more - 4 bold predictions for Night 2 

Much like the opening night, the second night of WrestleMania 40 will see some of the most high-profile names of WWE in action. Be it Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, or Randy Orton, fans will witness their favorite stars battle it out in high-stakes matches.

WWE has so far announced six matches for April 7, including four title bouts. It will be interesting to see how the company concludes things on Sunday. Come what may, fans should expect another enthralling and entertaining night of pro wrestling.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for the second night of WrestleMania 40.

#4 Randy Orton could undergo a character change at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul will defend his WWE United States Title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match on Sunday. While it could be anybody's game, fans should expect The Maverick to come up with a way to retain his gold. Paul might once again resort to unfair means to defeat Orton and Owens.

The feud could take an interesting turn if The Viper turns heel following the encounter. There have been murmurs of Randy Orton embracing the dark side since his return last year and the creative team could finally pull the trigger on the same at WrestleMania 40.

Orton could shockingly blame Owens for his loss and attack him. Such an angle could allow The Viper to adopt a villainous persona for the first since 2021.

#3 CM Punk makes his presence felt

Drew McIntyre will collide with Seth Rollins in the WWE World Heavyweight Title match on the second night of WrestleMania. However, things may not turn out well for The Scottish Psychopath as he may lose the encounter with The Visionary due to CM Punk. For those unaware, The Second City Saint will be on commentary during the bout.

McIntyre has been firing verbal volleys at Punk over the last couple of months. He has gone as far as saying that he prayed for the veteran to get injured at Royal Rumble 2024.

Given how things have been unfolding between the duo, The Best in the World could hit back at The Scottish Psychopath and cost him a potential win at WrestleMania 40.

#2 15-time champion Dustin Rhodes returns with Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes revealed that fans are likely to see Brandi at WrestleMania 40. However, the 40-year-old star may not show up alone as she could arrive with 15-time champion Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust).

Dustin will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend for WrestleCon and he could shock fans by showing up to help his brother. The former WWE star making a surprise appearance to aid The American Nightmare will not only draw a lot of eyeballs but also make sense.

However, The Natural would need special permission from Tony Khan for that since he is still under contract with AEW.

#1 Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes due to his Shield brother at WWE WrestleMania 40

Most WWE fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to usurp Reigns on Sunday. However, that may not be the case if The Tribal Chief's former Shield brother Seth Rollins turns heel.

While The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with The Bloodline alongside Rhodes, one should not forget that he has some unfinished business with The American Nightmare. The duo was involved in a fierce rivalry two years ago which saw Rollins suffer three consecutive losses against the former AEW star.

Rollins could strike back viciously by costing Cody a potential win against his Shield brother Roman Reigns.

