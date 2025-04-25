Roman Reigns to win a first-time-ever match in WWE after WrestleMania 41 loss? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns suffered a huge loss at WrestleMania 41, and no, it's not losing the Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. His biggest loss was Paul Heyman betraying him and aligning himself with The Visionary. Since Payback 2020, The Wiseman was the one person the OTC could blindly count on, and now, he is on his own once again.
The creative angle has progressed to Bron Breakker joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, which has led to speculations of a tag team match pitting Reigns & Punk vs. Rollins & Breakker. However, the Original Tribal Chief has revealed in the past that he would like to have the Undisputed WWE Championship back in his hands, and for that, he needs to find the right opportunity.
WWE Money in the Bank for this year is scheduled for June 7, 2025. Roman Reigns can announce himself for the MITB Men's Ladder Match. While he has several accolades to his name, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has never won the Money in the Bank ladder match. The OTC can enter the match, win it, and secure the contract that allows him to cash in on any champion at any time.
Not only will this keep champions on notice, but he might hold on to the contract until Seth Rollins becomes a world champion again, provided it happens within the year. Reigns has never won a singles match against The Drip God, and cashing in against his former Shield brother might be an option to take down Rollins.
Roman Reigns has provided a timeline for his retirement
The Original Tribal Chief has worked extremely hard to become one of the top names in WWE and has been the face of the wrestling juggernaut for years. Premium live events and weekly shows sell out like hot cakes when he is advertised.
Of course, he cannot do this forever. At some point, he will hang up the boots. During an interview with Vanity Fair, he spoke about his retirement plans.
"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max."
Roman Reigns added that he would like to take on a less physical form of entertainment once he retires from pro wrestling.