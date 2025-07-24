  • home icon
Roman Reigns to win the Tag Team Championship after 4,301 days? exploring post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:05 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns in action against Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The match was made official after Reigns issued a challenge on social media in one of his iconic workout promos. However, The OTC and Jey might secure the World Tag Team Championship after they settle their feud with the heels at the forthcoming PLE.

Roman Reigns won his last Tag Team Championship alongside Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2013, defeating Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) in a tornado tag team match. After successfully defending the title for several months, they lost the gold to Cody Rhodes and Goldust in a No Disqualification bout on the October 14, 2013, episode of Raw.

That said, The OTC hasn't held tag team gold in 4,301 days as of this writing, and that could change soon. The Yeet Master and Reigns are the firm favorite to win the tag team bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If this happens, there is a possibility that they could go after the World Tag Team Championship in the later months.

However, the above scenario is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the veterans.

Jimmy Uso to move to RAW and join Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are currently on the same page and have each other's backs on RAW. They will look to secure the victory against Bron Breakker and Broson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been feuding with Solo Sikoa and his MFT on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf will look to regain the United States Championship in his Steel Cage match against Sikoa at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, in a massive twist, Jimmy might move to RAW and join Roman Reigns and his brother Jey after Fatu possibly dethrones Solo. This could then lead to the revival of the OG Bloodine on the red brand.

While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
