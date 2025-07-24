Roman Reigns to win the Tag Team Championship after 4,301 days? exploring post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 possibility

Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The match was made official after Reigns issued a challenge on social media in one of his iconic workout promos. However, The OTC and Jey might secure the World Tag Team Championship after they settle their feud with the heels at the forthcoming PLE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns won his last Tag Team Championship alongside Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2013, defeating Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) in a tornado tag team match. After successfully defending the title for several months, they lost the gold to Cody Rhodes and Goldust in a No Disqualification bout on the October 14, 2013, episode of Raw.That said, The OTC hasn't held tag team gold in 4,301 days as of this writing, and that could change soon. The Yeet Master and Reigns are the firm favorite to win the tag team bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer. If this happens, there is a possibility that they could go after the World Tag Team Championship in the later months.However, the above scenario is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the veterans.Jimmy Uso to move to RAW and join Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are currently on the same page and have each other's backs on RAW. They will look to secure the victory against Bron Breakker and Broson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025.Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been feuding with Solo Sikoa and his MFT on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf will look to regain the United States Championship in his Steel Cage match against Sikoa at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, in a massive twist, Jimmy might move to RAW and join Roman Reigns and his brother Jey after Fatu possibly dethrones Solo. This could then lead to the revival of the OG Bloodine on the red brand.While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.