Roman Reigns WWE Rumor Roundup: Potential SummerSlam spoiler, The Tribal Chief to miss major event?

Welcome to another edition of our WWE Rumor Roundup dedicated to the past week's worth of stories involving Roman Reigns. He recently returned to SmackDown after a brief absence.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. We have a couple of rumors about their feud, including a potential spoiler on the outcome.

Whatever happens between Reigns and Lesnar, there is no telling what the former's schedule will look like in the final months of 2022. However, we also have a clue that The Head of the Table will miss at least one other premium live event this year.

So, with that in mind, let's dive right into the biggest rumors about Roman Reigns in the past week.

#3 Rumor on WWE possibly booking another Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match

WWE has been advertising the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as their final encounter. However, that edict isn't necessarily set in stone. While the company isn't planning another rematch between them, one cannot rule out the possibility of Reigns and Lesnar crossing paths again.

Dave Meltzer spoke about this on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating how much buzz The Beast Incarnate generates whenever he returns to WWE television. As a result, the feud between him and The Tribal Chief might never be fully over.

The company seemingly views this match as the most marquee backup option for any big match that falls through. Their SummerSlam match itself was 'Plan C,' as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes were both rumored to face Roman Reigns at the event. Both stars are now injured.

#2 The Tribal Chief is not on the Extreme Rules poster

Roman Reigns' reduced schedule in recent months is no secret, with The Tribal Chief taking extended breaks from television. He has only defended his world title once since WrestleMania 38 and was not a part of Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.

While The Tribal Chief will be at SummerSlam and will most likely be at Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom, he might give October's Extreme Rules a miss. Reigns is a notable absentee from WWE's poster for the show, with the likes of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley among those featured on it.

With Roman Reigns being the biggest star in the company, he likely would have already been advertised for Extreme Rules if he was going to be there. It remains to be seen, though, if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will miss another premium live event this year.

#1 Who will win at SummerSlam? (WARNING: Potential Spoiler)

Reigns and Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam.

We've seen rumors of SummerSlam not necessarily being their final match, but who will come out on top between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar? The latest betting odds from BetOnline indicate that The Tribal Chief is the heavy favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Note: Betting odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Reigns is currently at -350, while Lesnar is the underdog at +225. This makes complete sense from a creative standpoint, as The Beast Incarnate was the backup option for SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen how the match will play out on July 30, though, and if the rumors are true regarding the rest of Roman Reigns' stint with the world title.

