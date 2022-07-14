Major update on Roman Reigns possibly missing one of WWE's biggest shows this year

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has been working on a limited number of shows, even appearing on SmackDown from time to time.

The Tribal Chief was recently absent from WWE's Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank events. He is now reportedly expected to miss this year's Extreme Rules premium live event as well.

Extreme Rules 2022 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and a notable absentee from the show's posters and advertisements is The Head of the Table.

The poster instead features Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Riddle, the currently sidelined Rhea Ripley, and Drew McIntyre, who is expected to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022.

Check out WWE's poster and advertisement for Extreme Rules below:

A recent report from Louis Dangoor noted that Reigns isn't expected to be on the October-based premium live event.

"Roman Reigns is not expected to be at Extreme Rules on October 8. He missed Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank in June and July, but will be at SummerSlam later this month and likely Clash at the Castle in September," Dangoor wrote in a recent tweet.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against Brock Lesnar

Despite having missed a few WWE shows since WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns is confirmed to feature at this year's SummerSlam.

On the back of a successful title defense against Riddle on a previous episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar. This eventually led to the confirmation of yet another showdown between the two men, this time in a Last Man Standing Match.

SummerSlam 2022 could likely be Reigns and Lesnar's final clash on WWE programming. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that his former client has his back against the wall, suggesting this will be his final crack at The Tribal Chief.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far