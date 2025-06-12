Ron Killings' return and WWE championship win to force John Cena into unthinkable spiral? Possibility explored

John Cena was just as shocked as everyone inside the Intuit Dome when R-Truth returned at Money in the Bank, attacking him and helping Cody Rhodes get the win for his team in the main event.

What if Ron Killings' return triggers an unprecedented WWE Championship win, leading to a more complex story involving Cena?

The expectation by many fans is that The Last Real Champion will eventually turn babyface again before the end of his farewell tour. It could happen around SummerSlam since that's the halfway point of the WWE calendar. If Cena beats CM Punk at Night of Champions, he will be defending his title at SummerSlam.

One potential opponent for John Cena at The Biggest Event of the Summer is Ron Killings, who will need to be named as the surprise entrant for the King of the Ring tournament. Killings could go on to win it all, become the KOTR, and challenge his "childhood idol" for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As absurd as that sounds, it's even crazier to think that WWE could pull the trigger and let "The Truth" win the big one at the age of 53. He'll be the second-oldest WWE Champion in history, behind Mr. McMahon.

Ron Killings doesn't need a long title reign, so it could work and will likely go viral. A win by "The Truth" could also trigger John Cena's eventual babyface turn by congratulating his peer and raising his hand for finally winning the big one.

While heel Cena has been good, fans likely prefer him to be a good guy until his in-ring career ends in December.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H and company could book Killings strong in what might be his final run while also making the most of The Cenation Leader's farewell tour.

John Cena vs. CM Punk made official at Night of Champions

After some uncertainty surrounding CM Punk's status at Night of Champions, it was confirmed on RAW that he'll be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Punk's past remarks about working in Saudi Arabia resurfaced, but it seemed like he changed his stance regarding the issue.

Night of Champions will be the first singles match between Cena and Punk since February 25, 2013, on RAW.

