Ronda Rousey asked Vince McMahon to change her opponent after short WWE PPV match

Ronda Rousey wanted to face a different challenger on RAW

She was due to take on Alexa Bliss but asked for an Elimination Chamber rematch instead

Ronda Rousey has revealed that she requested to face Ruby Riott on the post-Elimination Chamber 2019 episode of WWE RAW after she squashed the Riott Squad leader in a 100-second match at the pay-per-view.

Speaking in a live stream on her Facebook Gaming channel, the former RAW Women’s Champion recalled that she was originally due to take on Alexa Bliss in a title match one night after her dominant victory over Riott.

However, WWE’s decision-makers cut short the match between Rousey and Riott at Elimination Chamber due to time constraints, prompting “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” to ask Vince McMahon if they could have a longer match on RAW.

“I was like, ‘Alexa, I love you, you know I love having matches with you, but me and Ruby have been putting this match together all week and we couldn’t do it at the pay-per-view because it had to be a squash, and would you mind if I went and requested that me and Ruby have a second match instead?’”

Bliss and McMahon both agreed with the request from Rousey, who went on to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Riott in a 12-minute main event on RAW.

Ronda yesterday says her match with Ruby at the chamber wasn't planned to be a squash match but it was changed last minute. Then she requested to Vince the next night that Ruby and her have a rematch on RAW so they can do the match they worked on. Amazing story. pic.twitter.com/qJ9QFJ0LnE — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) March 21, 2020

Ronda Rousey’s WWE career in 2020

It is currently unclear when Ronda Rousey will make her return to WWE television after a one-year absence, but all signs seem to suggest that she will be back sooner rather than later.

The former UFC star pitched ideas for her return in October 2019, according to Triple H, while her name has repeatedly been mentioned in the WrestleMania 36 storyline between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler.