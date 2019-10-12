WWE News: Ronda Rousey is pitching ideas for her return

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is ready for a comeback

Rousey's break from in-ring action

Ronda Rousey took the wrestling world by storm when she made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In no time, she found herself at the top of the card, and by SummerSlam 2018 she'd captured the Raw Women's Championship.

Throughout the year, Rousey proved her worth in the ring, improving each and every time she stepped out to wrestle. It all led to the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania, where she and Charlotte Flair both lost to Becky Lynch, crowning the Man as a dual champion.

It was a great end to a dominant run for Rousey, who then took a break from in-ring competition. Since then, the UFC legend has stayed away from the spotlight, all the while watching at home as Becky Lynch took over Monday nights.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is ready to return

While the former Raw Women's Champion has been absent from WWE since April, the wrestling world has been on her mind. In fact, she's excited for the day she returns to the company. So much so, in fact, that she's been pitching ideas for the day she steps back inside the squared circle. Thanks to a video from MMA Junkie, we finally got some insight on what's next for Rousey in the WWE.

Triple H was asked about Ronda Rousey's status with the company during a recent media scrum in Las Vegas. It was there that he confirmed Rousey would indeed be making a return, though they're not sure when.

"Don't have a specific timeline, but she's with us. This is family for her. She's coming back. She has said it, she calls us all the time. I think the biggest tear for her right now is trying to do what she wants in her personal life and just missing this. There's... it's hard to explain, there is a brotherhood and a sisterhood here that's deep with people."

The Game went so far as to hypothesize that Rousey may not have known just how much she was going to enjoy working in the ring and with WWE. Though she's been working on things in her personal life, she's constantly thinking of ways to step back into the spotlight whenever that time comes.

" She said to me multiple times, 'It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.' I think she misses that greatly. She's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?"

Whenever Rousey does return, we can be sure that she'll set her sights on the top prize of whatever brand she lands on. If we're lucky, we'll get a true one-on-one war between her and Becky Lynch in the near future.

