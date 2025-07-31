Ronda Rousey to come out of retirement for one last match against WWE SmackDown Superstar? Possibility explored

While Ronda Rousey's WWE run ended a couple of years ago and she announced her retirement soon after, she will remain as one of the biggest names in the history of the women's division. The Rowdy One last wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2023. After leaving WWE, she wrestled thrice in the independent promotions, including ROH.Amid this, there is a possibility that Ronda Rousey might come out of retirement for one last time to compete against SmackDown star Bianca Belair. The EST is currently out of action and last competed at WrestleMania 41. In a recent interview on the Dope as Usual podcast, Belair talked about Ronda Rousey and made a major declaration.As per the former WWE Women's Champion, one day, fans will witness the return of The Rowdy One, which could potentially be an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The EST asserted that anything can happen in this business, and the 30-Women's Rumble already offers an opportunity for surprise comebacks.Continuing, she stated that Rousey may return at the Royal Rumble one day, though she is not presently part of the company. Bianca also praised the veteran, stating that she has brought new eyes to the product.Considering Bianca's statement, it's a possibility that if Ronda ever comes back, Triple H may plan a future feud between Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey. This could happen if the 38-year-old star comes out of her retirement and laces up her boots once again. A feud between these two female stars could prove to be a major attraction among fans of the women's division.Additionally, WWE could kickstart the storyline from the Women's Rumble, when Ronda or Belair might eliminate the other, with the program leading to a WrestleMania showdown. Rousey has yet to react to Bianca's comments.It will be interesting to see whether The Game can bring The Rowdy One back to the promotion after pulling off the miracle return of CM Punk. It is pertinent to note, however, that this remains speculation for now, and the WWE Universe has to wait to see what unfolds in the future.Former WWE star Ronda Rousey shared an amazing transformation videoAbout a week back, Ronda Rousey posted a video on her official Instagram account where she shared her impressive transformation journey. The veteran star stated that she is going through the post-baby recovery stage.Rousey also disclosed that she heard of getting an easier recovery for the second child than the first one, and being able to train for MMA again made such a big difference for her at this time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot only the WWE Universe, but Ronda's fans all around the globe are praising her transformation journey, and even WWE star Charlotte Flair commented on this post.