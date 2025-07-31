  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ronda Rousey to come out of retirement for one last match against WWE SmackDown Superstar? Possibility explored

Ronda Rousey to come out of retirement for one last match against WWE SmackDown Superstar? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:37 GMT
WWE
Ronda Rousey is a former WWE star [Image credits: WWE.com]

While Ronda Rousey's WWE run ended a couple of years ago and she announced her retirement soon after, she will remain as one of the biggest names in the history of the women's division. The Rowdy One last wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2023. After leaving WWE, she wrestled thrice in the independent promotions, including ROH.

Ad

Amid this, there is a possibility that Ronda Rousey might come out of retirement for one last time to compete against SmackDown star Bianca Belair. The EST is currently out of action and last competed at WrestleMania 41. In a recent interview on the Dope as Usual podcast, Belair talked about Ronda Rousey and made a major declaration.

As per the former WWE Women's Champion, one day, fans will witness the return of The Rowdy One, which could potentially be an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The EST asserted that anything can happen in this business, and the 30-Women's Rumble already offers an opportunity for surprise comebacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Continuing, she stated that Rousey may return at the Royal Rumble one day, though she is not presently part of the company. Bianca also praised the veteran, stating that she has brought new eyes to the product.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Considering Bianca's statement, it's a possibility that if Ronda ever comes back, Triple H may plan a future feud between Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey. This could happen if the 38-year-old star comes out of her retirement and laces up her boots once again. A feud between these two female stars could prove to be a major attraction among fans of the women's division.

Additionally, WWE could kickstart the storyline from the Women's Rumble, when Ronda or Belair might eliminate the other, with the program leading to a WrestleMania showdown. Rousey has yet to react to Bianca's comments.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether The Game can bring The Rowdy One back to the promotion after pulling off the miracle return of CM Punk. It is pertinent to note, however, that this remains speculation for now, and the WWE Universe has to wait to see what unfolds in the future.

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey shared an amazing transformation video

About a week back, Ronda Rousey posted a video on her official Instagram account where she shared her impressive transformation journey. The veteran star stated that she is going through the post-baby recovery stage.

Ad

Rousey also disclosed that she heard of getting an easier recovery for the second child than the first one, and being able to train for MMA again made such a big difference for her at this time.

Not only the WWE Universe, but Ronda's fans all around the globe are praising her transformation journey, and even WWE star Charlotte Flair commented on this post.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications