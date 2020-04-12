Ronda Rousey hits back at WWE Superstars and fans following backlash for her 'fake fight' comments

Ronda Rousey has defended her 'fake fighting' comments

She admits that 300 days of work in WWE is tough on the body but nowhere near real fights

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was on the receiving end of some backlash from few WWE Superstars and a large majority of the WWE Universe following her 'fake fighting' comments on Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast.

She has now hit back at those who have been questioning her and said that those outraged by her comments have never been in a real fight. She also claimed that WWE fans are insulting those real fighters while tip-toeing around the Superstars.

The former RAW Women's Champion also added that she understands how brutal the WWE schedule of working 300 days is. However, she insists that being in 300 real fights in a year would leave a person dead while working 300 days in WWE is just 'tough on the body'

Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling "fake fights for fun" has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos - no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession-but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.

Rousey's comments saw the likes of Lana and Alexa Bliss come out and defend themselves. Bliss was also reportedly on the receiving end of Rousey's brutal hits and that resulted in her being out of action for a long time.