Ronda Rousey to make sensational WWE return and dethrone 5-time champion? Exploring potential twist

Ronda Rousey has not competed in the WWE since her loss at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live event. The Baddest Woman on the Planet seemingly hinted at retirement following her defeat to Shayna Baszler at the event. Despite this, many believe that Rousey could make a return to the Stamford-based promotion to dethrone Rhea Ripley and put an end to The Eradictor's dominant Women's World title reign.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case after Rousey recently made an unexpected appearance on the independent scene.

For those unaware, after quietly exiting WWE, Ronda Rousey has been creating some buzz outside the Stamford-based promotion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was spotted in the crowd during the Lucha VaVOOM event at the Mayan Theatre last Thursday in Los Angeles, California. Rousey then chose to step into the ring and teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on AEW star Taya Valkyrie and former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick. Shafir and Rousey secured the victory at the event.

It has also recently become official that she is no longer with WWE, as it was announced that she is set to debut for Wrestling Revolver in November 2023. So, as of right now, the chances of Rousey making a comeback in WWE seem remote.

However, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Baddest Woman on the Planet and whether she decides to make her comeback in the Stamford-based promotion or not.

When Ronda Rousey last won a WWE title

Ronda Rousey returned from a long hiatus in February 2023. She later teamed up with Shayna Baszler and participated in WrestleMania 39, where she won the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

Following this, Rousey was drafted to WWE RAW as part of the 2023 Draft. She and Baszler won a fatal four-way tag team match for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which, as of right now, marks Rousey's last title reign in the Stamford-based promotion. However, this title victory also made Rousey the eighth Women's Triple Crown Champion.

Afterward, on the June 23 episode of SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Baszler defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships in the company. However, at Money in the Bank, Rousey lost the title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez when Baszler betrayed her.

This led to a feud between the two at SummerSlam, which marked Ronda Rousey's final match in the company to date.