Ronda Rousey opens up on a potential return to WWE

Ronda Rousey spoke about a bunch of topics in a Q&A on YouTube.

The former RAW Women's Champion was last seen competing at WrestleMania 35.

It has been almost a year since we've seen Ronda Rousey compete in a WWE ring. However, in a recently released clip on her YouTube channel, the former RAW Women's Champion addressed her future with the company and opened up about a potential return.

Ronda Rousey opens up on potential WWE return

In a recent Q&A session on YouTube, Ronda Rousey was questioned in regards to her future with WWE, as one of her fans asked if she will be coming back to the company. In response to the question, the UFC veteran claimed that she is still on vacation after she had initially stated that she was taking an "impregnation vacation" from the company.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion said that she and her husband Travis Browne are still working on their "mommy/daddy" time. Rousey eventually confirmed that she will not be taking part in this year's WrestleMania, despite a bit of teasing.

“Well, Trav and I are still working on that mommy/daddy time if you know what I mean? I won’t be at WrestleMania this year…or will I?” Ronda responded to another question. I’m just kidding, I’m not going to be at WrestleMania.”

Having made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey sure did have one of the finest debut years in WWE history. She became the RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam 2018. Throughout her title reign, Rousey made successful title defenses against Superstars like Mickie James, Nia Jax, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and also defeated Nikki Bella in the main event of the first-ever Evolution pay-per-view.

When was Ronda Rousey's last match in WWE?

Ronda Rousey was last seen competing in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35 when she suffered a controversial loss to Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match. The match also involved Charlotte Flair, who was the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion back then. As it turned out, the loss marked the beginning of Rousey's time-off from WWE.

Currently, the pro-wrestling world, like all other businesses, is reeling under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if she makes her return to the company in 2020 once things get back to normal.

Rousey's fellow Horsewoman, Shayna Baszler, will be sharing the ring with Becky Lynch WrestleMania 36. 'The Queen of Spades' will look to defeat 'The Man' and capture the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.