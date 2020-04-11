Ronda Rousey provides interesting update on WWE future

Ronda Rousey's WWE return has been rumored for a long time

The 33-year-old has not appeared in WWE since WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey has revealed that she will never work a full-time schedule in WWE ever again.

The UFC Hall of Famer made her WWE in-ring debut in April 2018 at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match.

After an eight-month reign as RAW Women’s Champion, Rousey lost the title in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and she has not appeared on WWE television since.

Speaking on the Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O podcast, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” discussed a possible WWE comeback and confirmed that she does not want to spend so much time away from home if she makes an in-ring return.

“No, I’m never gonna be full-time again over two-hundred days a year on the road like that ever again because it’s just, it was I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it’s just not the lifestyle for me.” [H/T Wrestling News Co]

Ronda Rousey’s WWE future

Triple H said in October 2019 that Ronda Rousey has been pitching ideas for her return and he expects to see her in WWE again “sooner rather than later”.

Since then, Shayna Baszler – one of Rousey’s fellow ‘Four Horsewomen’ – has joined RAW and unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, but there has been no sign of Rousey.