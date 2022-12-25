Exactly a year ago, Ronda Rousey urged her real-life best friend Natalya to stop ignoring her calls.

Not long ago, there was a time during which Natalya's assistant was tweeting via her handle on her behalf. Last year, Natalya's assistant shared a message for her fans on Twitter. The hilarious message stated that she had stopped talking to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Shortly after, Ronda Rousey responded to the tweet and asked her friend to stop ignoring her calls.

Check out the exchange below:

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown , as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays! I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown, as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays!🎄 https://t.co/Mng7HkIUfa Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls Congrats @NatbyNature !! Please stop ignoring my calls😩 twitter.com/NatbyNature/st…

Ronda Rousey and Natalya have been the best of friends for a while now

Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. She teamed up with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in a winning effort against Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a long list of on-screen enemies during her first stint in WWE. Behind the scenes, though, she made several friends, including Natalya.

Rousey later revealed that Natalya had helped her train for a WWE run. She also thanked the 40-year-old star for keeping the training sessions a secret:

"Back when I was still training in secret before the Royal Rumble, she took the time to fly out just to help, was trustworthy enough to keep my training a secret, and passed along 3rd generation knowledge and experience I’m still clamoring to collect. Thank you for believing in me when I had been dismissed by so many others."

Rousey went on a long hiatus following WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where she lost the RAW Women's title to Becky Lynch. She made her big return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022 and won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ronda Rousey currently holds the SmackDown Women's title that she won by defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. As per recent reports, the company has plans in place to have Rousey finally go one-on-one with Becky Lynch at next year's WrestleMania.

Do you remember Natalya's amusing Twitter run with her 'assistant' handling her account? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes