Ronda Rousey targets NXT Superstar for a dream match

Could the former champion be looking to avenge the loss of her Horsewomen ally?

Ronda Rousey has been off of WWE TV for nearly a year now. Since losing her RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, she's stayed out of the spotlight. Though she's been away for some time, she's been keeping up with the product, and has a few matches she'd like to get done when she returns.

While the Baddest Woman on the Planet was one of the most dominant Superstars to ever grace a WWE ring, running through Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley, Nia Jax and more, there's now an ever-growing list of Superstars in NXT that could go toe-to-toe with the UFC star. The top name on her list? Well, that's the NXT Women's Champion.

At the Royal Rumble this past weekend, Charlotte Flair emerged victorious from the women's match, outlasting 29 other Superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. On Monday Night RAW, she teased a decision but opted to keep it to herself. However, when it comes to who she may face, former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has an idea.

NXT has really held their own since becoming a part of the main roster. The black & gold brand has managed to dominate both RAW and SmackDown, at Survivor Series and hold their own in this year's Royal Rumble matches.

One of the stars that elevated NXT to the next level was Rhea Ripley, the Superstar that dethroned the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler in December. Ronda Rousey revealed on After the Bell that she's had her eye on the Nightmare for a while.

Rousey was pretty excited about a possible encounter with the NXT Women's Champion. When asked who Charlotte should challenge at WrestleMania, Rousey's answer was also the Mosh Pit Kid.

It seems that Rousey sees something special in Rhea Ripley, and when she does manage to get back to the ring, she may just have the young NXT star in her sights. After all, Ripley did knock off Rousey's fellow Horsewoman Shayna Baszler. Could payback be in the form of the former RAW Women's Champion?