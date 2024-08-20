  • home icon
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch canceled: Why did Vince McMahon pull the match from WrestleMania 39?

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Aug 21, 2024 13:27 GMT
Ronda Rousey has retired from full-time wrestling. [Images Source: WWE.com]
Ronda Rousey hasn't been around in WWE since SummerSlam 2023 where she put Shayna Baszler over in an MMA Rules match. She lost to Baszler via technical submission, even though she didn't tap out.

Since then, Rousey has released her second autobiography, 'Our Fight: A Memoir,' where she speaks quite a bit about her experience in WWE under Vince McMahon's regime. She doesn't have good things to say about McMahon and has called him out on several instances.

Recently, she appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about her match against Becky Lynch being canceled. She revealed that she returned for WrestleMania 39 to fight Lynch, but that was scrapped. When Chris Van Vliet asked her why the match was canceled, she replied with a few choice words:

"Because, I don't know. Vince is a f**king 80-year-old a**hole."

Additionally, Rousey revealed that she had threatened to leave earlier than SummerSlam 2023 if WWE wouldn't allow her to put over Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey revealed why working with Vince McMahon was stressful

Several superstars have appreciated the backstage changes that Triple H has implemented and how much their lives on the road have become better because of that. However, McMahon's era was different since he wanted to have control over every facet of WWE.

During her conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Rousey revealed that things were unnecessarily stressful under Vince McMahon.

"My experience, my last run wasn't the best, you know. It was the death throes of the Vince McMahon era, and they just made it like so needlessly stressful."

Even though she is done with full-time wrestling and is currently pregnant, Ronda Rousey did shower immense praise on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, especially for the way 'The Cerebral Assassin' was running the company.

It's unknown if Ronda Rousey will ever return to WWE, even if it's for a brief stint.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
