"I pitched him getting involved" - Ronda Rousey wanted to have a run-in with former champion at WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey has revealed that she pitched the idea for Drew Gulak to be involved in her match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet took on Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit match'. The two stars collided for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was won by Rousey. During the feud, Gulak suffered an attack by both women on the blue brand. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was locked in the armbar by Rousey during a contract signing segment to make the match official.

Speaking on her Facebook gaming stream, Ronda Rousey shared that she wanted to have a physical altercation with Drew Gulak at WrestleMania Backlash. Her idea, however, never came to fruition.

"It’s funny, I pitched him [Drew Gulak] getting involved, getting thwacked… I pitched him getting involved for the ‘I Quit’ match [at WrestleMania Backlash]. Like running into him and thwacking [him]," said Rousey. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ronda Rousey could reportedly defend her title against one of her friends

Last week on SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet had her first title defense against Raquel Rodriguez. So who will her next challenge be?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Rhea Ripley, Natalya or Shayna Baszler could be Ronda Rousey's potential next opponent.

“There will likely be a few matches strongly pushed on SmackDown this week. A key would be a new Rousey opponent. Unless Naomi or Sasha Banks returns, or they send Rhea Ripley over, the pickings are slim with Natalya and Shayna Baszler as the top contenders. Natalya is friends with Rousey and possibly could have a great PPV match with her since they did a TV match on Rousey’s first run that was very good, and Baszler and Rousey are best friends and it would likely be a dream match for both of them."

Ronda was reportedly supposed to face Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, but the plans have been scrapped after the latter walked out of the company. It'll be interesting to see who Rousey faces next.

Edited by Neda Ali