Rookie Year - Grading the first years of male stars new to WWE main roster

Every year, WWE adds stars from NXT to its main roster. It helps to replenish both brands by providing new faces and feuds. 2023 has been no different, with most new arrivals coming to RAW and SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft.

The latest stars to join RAW are The Creed Brothers. The former NXT Tag Team Champions were pushed as the top team of the brand during the 2.0 rebrand and beyond. Along with Ivy Nile, the trio debuted on RAW in early November.

While it's only been a few weeks for Julius, Brutus, and Ivy, other stars have had enough of a run to grade. The following grades reflect the opportunities and impact 2023 call-ups have had on RAW or SmackDown.

#7. Sanga has appeared sparingly with Veer Mahaan and Jinder Mahal

Sanga (left), Jinder Mahal, and Veer returned to compete in the recent tag team turmoil match.

While Veer Mahaan and Jinder Mahal have spent time on the main roster, 2023 was Sanga's first full-time taste. He had an up-and-down stint in NXT but reunited with Veer.

Indus Sher has had a few squash match wins but nothing else of note. The group was used for the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India and only recently appeared backstage on RAW to talk with Adam Pearce.

The duo competed in the tag team turmoil match won by The Creeds. The opportunity to do something great hasn't been there, so his impact when used has been minimal.

Grade for Sanga - D

#6. Cameron Grimes waited for months to appear

Grimes is yet to go to the moon on SmackDown.

Cameron Grimes was one of the more consistent stars in NXT over the last two years. He was entertaining and always delivered when given the spotlight. His feud over the Million Dollar Championship was great and he faced both Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

It took nearly six months for Grimes to finally transition from NXT to the main roster via the WWE Draft. He hasn't done much of note since his promotion but has delivered in matches when used.

Grade for Cameron Grimes - C+

#5. Pretty Deadly is a versatile addition to SmackDown

Pretty Deadly was first on the list of the teams ready for the main-roster grind. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince perfected the nuances of their characters. They can portray goofy, comedic characters and serious threats to the tag titles.

Wilson and Prince are future WWE Tag Team Champions, especially if the belts are separated shortly.

Even with the speed bump of Prince's injury, the duo was able to film entertaining vignettes chronicling his "recovery." A quick impact and a unique gimmick have helped to set Pretty Deadly apart from the rest of the crowd.

Grade for Pretty Deadly - B+

#4. Odyssey Jones' selection was confusing

Where has Odyssey Jones been since being drafted?

Odyssey Jones was popular among the NXT faithful but suffered an unfortunate injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year. He returned to action earlier this year and was drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft.

The selection was a bit of a headscratcher. He needed more work in the ring and a better character than a 'smiling big guy.' Neither of those facets was corrected before his drafting, and he hasn't had an official match since being selected by RAW.

Indeed, he hasn't had the opportunity yet to make an impact, but Bronson Reed does what Jones does and has done it wonderfully. Had Jones wrestled at least one match or made a few appearances, the changes that needed to be made could have been fixed.

Grade for Odyssey Jones - F

#3. Grayson Waller is great at being annoying

Waller's alliance with Austin Theory has been entertaining.

Like Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller was primed for the main roster many months before being drafted. His character is a more athletic Miz with an Australian accent. He easily gets heat from the fans and has transitioned seamlessly to SmackDown.

Waller's complete skill set has seen him share the ring with Edge and John Cena while also 'feuding' with the Rock on social media. He's so trusted that he has hosted The Grayson Waller Effect several times.

Few stars have positively impacted the WWE main roster as Waller. His team with Austin Theory made sense while also giving him something to do. Waller will likely win a title within the next two years.

Grade for Grayson Waller - A-

#2. JD McDonagh has been embroiled in RAW's top-angle

McDonagh has been close with Finn Balor for years.

Like most of the NXT UK stars that joined the US version of NXT, JD McDonagh was main-roster ready well before his selection by RAW this spring. He routinely put on fantastic showings in losing efforts against Hayes, Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and many others.

Being involved in one of the top angles on RAW has helped his stock, especially since he's been the sacrificial lamb on most occasions.

That faith from WWE officials has paid off as he brought another layer to the ongoing Judgment Day saga. Once things clear up in the group, he could become a bigger player in the future.

Grade for JD McDonagh - B+

#1. Dragon Lee has a bright future in WWE

Dragon Lee was one of the more high-profile signings of the last year. He competed for both the North American Championship and the Heritage Cup while in NXT. It was strange that he didn't win due to his star status before WWE, but it was due to being fast-tracked to the main roster.

The talented Luchador had encounters with Rey Mysterio and the LWO, so it seemed like he would eventually join that faction. He hasn't joined the group yet but has recently been standing up for them against Santos Escobar.

He's only been on SmackDown a month longer than the Creeds have been on RAW, but he has already competed in a premium live event match.

Lee's had top-quality performances against Cedric Alexander and Grayson Waller and a fantastic bout with Axiom. His work stands for itself, and the future of Lucha Libre in WWE is bright with Dragon Lee.

Grade for Dragon Lee - B+