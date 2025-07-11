Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to add a new member to The Judgment Day at Evolution 2025? Potential explored 

The June 30 episode of Monday Night RAW saw Roxanne Perez selected as Liv Morgan's replacement in The Judgment Day after it was confirmed that the former Women's World Champion would be out due to injury. Perez is now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo will defend their titles against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss from SmackDown, Sol Ruca & Zaria from NXT, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) from RAW in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at Evolution 2025.
The Judgment Day is riding high at the moment, with the group holding nearly all the gold on RAW. Perhaps the Women's Tag Team Champions might add a new member to the team at the all-women's premium live event. In a shocking twist, Adriana Rizzo from NXT could interfere in the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match this Sunday and help Perez and Rodriguez to retain the titles.
The latest episode of NXT saw the split of a popular WWE faction, The D'Angelo Family. The once formidable alliance of Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo fell apart after months of internal turmoil. On X, Rizzo sent a video clip confirming her cutting ties with the D'Angelo Family. She also expressed her gratitude for being part of the group.
That said, the 26-year-old could make a shocking appearance during the high-stakes Women's Tag Team Championship bout and help Mami and Perez retain the gold. Interestingly, this could be management's way of calling her up to the main roster and have her feature on RAW as part of The Judgment Day faction.
This angle remains just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.
The Kabuki Warriors to dethrone The Judgment Day at Evolution?
The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Asuka come to the aid of Kairi Sane when the latter was attacked by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. This led to the reunion of The Kabuki Warriors, and the duo lobbied for a match against The Judgment Day members later on that night.
Interestingly, the Japanese stars got their request, but in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at Evolution 2025. They were added to the clash by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to represent the red brand in the Women's Tag Team Championship bout. That said, there is a possibility that they pull off a massive win and secure the gold, dethroning the reigning champions.
While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at the all-women's premium live event.
