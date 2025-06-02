Roxanne Perez to start new romance with top WWE star, not Dominik Mysterio, on RAW? Potential angle explored

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has been on fire since she made it to Monday Night RAW. In Liv Morgan’s absence, Perez was welcomed into the Judgment Day faction by Finn Balor. The Stamford-based promotion has been laying the groundwork for a potential love triangle involving The Prodigy, Dominik Mysterio, and Morgan.
Given his history of betrayal, many believe Dominik Mysterio will ultimately abandon Liv Morgan and form a love angle with Roxanne Perez. However, WWE under Triple H’s creative regime is known for pulling some shockers.
In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez might instead begin the romantic storyline with JD McDonagh. Liv and Dominik appear to be all good together and stronger than ever, as they also went viral for sealing the kiss at Netflix’s Blind Love kissing cam at the Tudum event.
This potential twist would also derail Finn Balor’s master plan of breaking up Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and backfire on him as his best friend and tag partner might distance himself after getting a new girlfriend, leaving the Prince alone. Following major blunders, Balor could finally show his true colors, kick off a direct feud against Mysterio, and end the Judgment Day.
Though the scenario above sounds ideal, it is speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.
Pro wrestling veteran believes WWE Women’s tag team champion Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day
In an alternate reality, if Dominik Mysterio dumps Liv Morgan and aligns forces with the former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez on Monday Night RAW, it would open multiple possibilities.
While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, pro wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter suggested that Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day amid the tensions with on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio.
"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," he said.
It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks.