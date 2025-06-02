Roxanne Perez to start new romance with top WWE star, not Dominik Mysterio, on RAW? Potential angle explored

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has been on fire since she made it to Monday Night RAW. In Liv Morgan’s absence, Perez was welcomed into the Judgment Day faction by Finn Balor. The Stamford-based promotion has been laying the groundwork for a potential love triangle involving The Prodigy, Dominik Mysterio, and Morgan.

Ad

Given his history of betrayal, many believe Dominik Mysterio will ultimately abandon Liv Morgan and form a love angle with Roxanne Perez. However, WWE under Triple H’s creative regime is known for pulling some shockers.

In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez might instead begin the romantic storyline with JD McDonagh. Liv and Dominik appear to be all good together and stronger than ever, as they also went viral for sealing the kiss at Netflix’s Blind Love kissing cam at the Tudum event.

Ad

Trending

This potential twist would also derail Finn Balor’s master plan of breaking up Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and backfire on him as his best friend and tag partner might distance himself after getting a new girlfriend, leaving the Prince alone. Following major blunders, Balor could finally show his true colors, kick off a direct feud against Mysterio, and end the Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the scenario above sounds ideal, it is speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Pro wrestling veteran believes WWE Women’s tag team champion Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day

In an alternate reality, if Dominik Mysterio dumps Liv Morgan and aligns forces with the former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez on Monday Night RAW, it would open multiple possibilities.

Ad

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, pro wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter suggested that Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day amid the tensions with on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio.

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More