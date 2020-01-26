Royal Rumble 2020 Preview- WWE legend to return as The Fiend's next opponent, Unpopular babyface to win top title?

The road to WrestleMania begins

Welcome to a very exciting edition of WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Preview! We're thrilled that the road to WrestleMania begins and it all starts with the Royal Rumble. The show has eight matches announced (as of this writing) on the card, with the 2-hour Kickoff show festivities having nothing announced.

WrestleMania may be the biggest show of the year, but there's no denying that the Royal Rumble match is the most exciting one in all of WWE. The anticipation, the countdown, the entrances, the surprise returns, debuts and more make it the perfect way to start the first PPV of the year and 2020 will see us start the road to WrestleMania 36.

We have two Royal Rumble matches, four title matches, two non-title matches with grudge feuds set to culminate. Let's get right into it. Here's what to look forward to at the Royal Rumble.

#8. The Fiend (c) vs Daniel Bryan - Strap match for the Universal Championship

There will be blood

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan have been going at it for a few months now. Bray Wyatt has once again taken Daniel Bryan down a dark road - one that saw his appearance change for the first time in over 7 years.

However, this is about far more than just appearance changes. It's the mental warfare and the pain that The Fiend plans to inflict. This will be a "strap match", which states that both men will have one wrist of theirs connected via a leather strap.

The Fiend is expected to win this contest and end their rivalry, which will bring out another WWE legend - Kane. We last saw The Big Red Monster play possum to allow Bryan to attack The Fiend over a week ago. We anticipate Kane confronting The Fiend and becoming his next opponent.

