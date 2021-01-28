Royal Rumble 2021: 2 things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 3 things that should – Roman Reigns’ title feud, Goldberg wins WWE Championship? 

We are all set for WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year, Royal Rumble 2021. Apart from the traditional men and women’s Royal Rumble matches, WWE has only confirmed three other title matches for the pay-per-view. As of now, the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line at the upcoming event.

In this article, we will look at three things that should happen at Royal Rumble and two things that shouldn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Should happen at Royal Rumble 2021 – Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship

This feud should end at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2021. This will be the third title match between the two Superstars since they started feuding on WWE SmackDown towards the end of last year. As confirmed by WWE, this will be a Last Man Standing match between the two Superstars.

Their first encounter was governed by TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) stipulation while their second match was inside the Steel Cage. Reigns ended up winning both these matches, thanks to crucial interferences from Jey Uso. The latter is once again expected to make an appearance and help his ‘Tribal Chief’ at Royal Rumble.

Earlier this month, Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up and brutally attacked Kevin Owens. He went missing from WWE television and in the meantime, Reigns turned his focus towards Adam Pearce. His entourage forced Pearce to enter a Gauntlet match that would determine the challenger for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble and ensured that the retired Superstar wins the battle.

Following that, an arrogant Reigns signed the contract for their title match but was shocked to see that he had been beaten in his own game by Pearce who was working with Owens. This turn of events allowed KO an opportunity to challenge Reigns for the championship once again. Last week on WWE SmackDown, he manhandled Reigns to ensure that he sends a clear message ahead of their title match at Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

It is important to note that Owens got the better of Reigns when Jey Uso was not around. But that might not be the case at Royal Rumble on Sunday. While this feud has had its entertaining bits, it would be the perfect time for the creative to end it.

Allowing Reigns to retain his Universal Championship at Royal Rumble would settle an old score, and it would put an end to this rivalry without compromising anyone’s credibility. Following that, both Superstars will have an opportunity to move on to different storylines as we move closer to WrestleMania.