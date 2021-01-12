Royal Rumble 2021: 5 consequences of Goldberg becoming the WWE Champion 

Goldberg is challenging for World Championship gold once again. Despite Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on the January 11th episode of RAW that he will be facing Goldberg at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The match will go ahead as scheduled, although we imagine that WWE has a contingency plan in any case. Goldberg could beat Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship - something that he has never held before.

We wish we could guarantee that it wasn't happening, but given how easily he defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia last year, a quick finish of Drew McIntyre may be possible.

Here are the consequences of Goldberg becoming the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2021.

#5. Drew McIntyre loses out on a WrestleMania World Title match because of Goldberg

Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Most WWE fans would agree that Drew McIntyre deserves to walk into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion far more than Goldberg does. Drew McIntyre won the Superstar of the Year accolade in 2020, and there was nobody else more deserving of the spot - not even Roman Reigns, who has had a career resurgence.

Goldberg only had two matches in 2020, winning the Universal Title in the first one and losing it in the second at WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre competed for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania for the first time and won it on the second day's main event.

Between late March and now, Drew McIntyre was the WWE Champion for almost 300 days, with Randy Orton's three-week WWE title reign sandwiched in between. Given how Drew McIntyre has carried WWE through one of the hardest years in the company's history, it's not unfair to say that he deserves to be in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 37.

While you could easily look at the ratings and think that big names like Goldberg are a solution - it's not a long-term fix. Drew McIntyre can't be blamed for the dwindling RAW ratings in 2020, as several other factors have led to the fall in ratings.