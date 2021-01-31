WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Predicting the outcome of every match

The 34th edition of WWE's annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view is merely a day away now. However, it isn't wrong to say that the show's build-up has been below par compared to some of the previous events.

WWE did manage to create hype for the men's Royal Rumble match with the car-wreck of a segment to close the go-home Smackdown. The same can't be said about the women's version, which has clearly lacked the excitement and hype that it had during the first three years.

Both the World title matches, featuring Kevin Owens and Goldberg, of all people, as the challengers to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, have been promoted quite well on weekly programming. That's even though Goldberg's presence in the World title picture has not been well received by the fans worldwide.

However, given WWE's panache of surprising the fans with outstanding shows after lukewarm builds, it is impossible to already rule Royal Rumble out as a disappointing show.

There are six matches currently scheduled to occur on this Sunday's show, including the two 30-Superstar Royal Rumble bouts. Here are the predictions for each match on the show.

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Royal Rumble could kickstart a feud between the Queen and the Empress.

WWE's lack of talent in the women's tag team division is clearly visible from the fact that all the performers involved in this match are bonafide single stars. None of them should be fighting for the tag team titles.

In fact, this has also meant that the RAW Women's Championship has been pushed to the sidelines as the entire focus has been on the tag team titles.

With 'Mania season right around the corner, it would be best if WWE could bring some bonafide stables or teams into the women's tag team picture.

As for the match scheduled for Royal Rumble, all signs point to a victory for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and a subsequent feud between the current champions for Asuka's Women's Championship.

Charlotte is better off as a heel, and a betrayal after losing the match because of some miscommunication could be the perfect foil for their rivalry for 'Mania season.

On the other hand, Jax and Baszler could dominate the tag team division before an established team like the Riott Squad or an NXT duo could take the titles from them at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Carmella's sidekick play some role in the outcome of this match?

Even though this rivalry has been going on for more than two months now, it wasn't until last night's SmackDown that WWE added Sasha Banks versus Carmella for the Women's Championship to the Royal Rumble card.

Carmella's booking since her return in this new-heel avatar has been quite weird. Instead of being booked strongly, she lost her first pay-per-view match to Banks at TLC. With WrestleMania just around the corner, it doesn't look too bright for her this time out as well.

Carmella's sidekick Reginald is now more involved in this program than ever. He even fought Banks in an inter-gender match a few weeks ago and could play a role at the Royal Rumble.

However, it seems highly unlikely WWE would risk taking the title off The Boss, who is all but confirmed to enter 'Mania as a champion.

Prediction: Sasha Banks retains the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship