Royal Rumble 2022 - 5 Possible surprises - WWE legend costs Brock Lesnar his Championship, Roman Reigns attacked by an unexpected name 

Royal Rumble 2022 is bound to be full of surprises because it's going to have fans back in the arena once again. As much fun as the ThunderDome era was, one has to admit there's no Rumble without the live crowd in attendance.

One has to believe that Vince McMahon will go out of his way to make the event feel special. Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen at Royal Rumble 2022. Feel free to share your own thoughts and views in the comments below.

Is there a person you'd like to see return at the event or a surprise you'd like to see unfold? No option is too crazy or too outrageous because we are all fans speculating about an event we're kicked for!

#5 Paul Heyman turns on Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 & costs him the title

Doesn't it seem a bit odd that Brock Lesnar, who is a babyface now has an out-and-out heel as his manager? Paul Heyman's services may be better used in mentoring a brand new superstar, someone like Omos who really requires a mouthpiece. Could Paul Heyman be the man who costs Brock Lesnar his title at Royal Rumble 2022?

It makes sense for a second Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown, maybe at a stage like WrestleMania. Such a massive encounter cannot simply be one-and-done, it needs to have several future installments. This is why Brock Lesnar could be screwed by Paul Heyman, to throw things into disarray.

Maybe Paul Heyman could introduce a brand new client after Royal Rumble 2022 is over and done, to raise the stakes in the WWE Championship picture. Could someone like Austin Theory enter the title picture as well, considering how high Vince McMahon seems to be on him right now?

