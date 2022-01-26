5 Bold predictions for the winner of the 2022 Royal Rumble matches

We are merely a few days away from the annual extravaganza dearly known to pro-wrestling fans as the Royal Rumble. The pay-per-view (or premium live event) is set to take place this year at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29, 2022.

The good thing about this year's Royal Rumble is that it's tough to predict the winner of both the men's and women's matches or call anyone the clear favorite. WWE has already surprised fans by announcing several surprises for the women's Rumble match and reports suggest there could be more unannounced surprises this Saturday as well.

With that in mind, here are our five bold predictions for the winner of this year's Royal Rumble matches. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same as well as predictions for both matches. Who are you rooting for to get a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 38?

#5 Ronda Rousey could return and win the Royal Rumble

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Ronda Rousey returning to WWE would be huge. That star power is just different. Ronda Rousey returning to WWE would be huge. That star power is just different. https://t.co/A5cwFjYnea

Recent reports suggest that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could be making her return to WWE this Saturday. It was four years ago at the very same pay-per-view when she first made her official debut and took the women's division by storm over the course of the next one year.

Truth be told, WWE's women's division is lacking a lot of star power with only a select few stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair dominating it. The return of Rousey would surely be a huge boost for the company.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet last wrestled for WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 35 where she dropped her RAW Women's title to Lynch in a triple threat match also involving Charlotte.

Fans are yet to witness a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey and that could happen at this year's WrestleMania. If Rousey does return in the Royal Rumble match, it's tough to imagine her not winning it.

Edited by Kaushik Das