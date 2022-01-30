5 Reasons why Paul Heyman turned heel and helped Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2022

When Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vowed to be responsible for Brock Lesnar's shortest world title reign, he wasn't wrong. In what turned out to be an epic turn of events, The All Mighty dethroned Lesnar to become a two-time WWE Champion at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

So how did it all happen? The clash of the two titans started as expected, with both men gaining the upper hand on different occasions. However, Brock Lesnar was on the cusp of victory after he hit an F5, but he accidentally knocked the referee out cold, meaning that he couldn't get the count.

This saw the window for Universal Champion Roman Reigns to come out and attack Lesnar. Paul Heyman handed the WWE title to Reigns and allowed him to hit Brock Lesnar with it, turning heel and re-aligning with The Tribal Chief.

The assault gave Lashley the opportunity to get the pin on Lesnar, which he did to become the new WWE Champion.

So why did this happen and what will the consequences be of the incredible match? Here are five reasons why it played out the way it did:

#5. Bobby Lashley's win got WWE out of the mess created in early 2022

The Day 1 premium live event didn't pan out as planned, and that's no secret. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was the originally scheduled main event, but due to The Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19, Lesnar was added to the WWE title match hours before the show, making it a Fatal-Five-Way.

The Beast Incarnate won in an unexpected twist, and he challenged Reigns to a champion vs. champion match. There was some speculation that the company could possibly be unifying the titles or making the biggest possible bout for WrestleMania.

Thankfully, that won't be the case. To get themselves out of the mess created, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE title from Brock Lesnar was the best possible option. It benefited everyone involved and didn't hurt the latter in the process.

Following this, things can finally unfold as WWE had originally intended. How it could play out is yet to be seen, but we may have some ideas in the following pages involving Lashley, Reigns, Heyman, Lesnar, and possibly even Seth Rollins!

