Royal Rumble News: Finn Balor has been added to the Royal Rumble Match

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
14   //    05 Jan 2019, 07:51 IST

Finn Balor could be on his way back to the top with a win at the Royal Rumble
Finn Balor could be on his way back to the top with a win at the Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble is only three weeks away now, and all kinds of Superstars are tossing their hat into the ring. With an opportunity at a world title shot at WrestleMania 35, Finn Balor is the latest star to be added to the match.

In case you didn't know...

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th, and currently only features two fully set-up matches. Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman will attempt to dethrone Brock Lesnar and take his Universal Championship.

Aside from that, 205 Live's Buddy Murphy will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against three other men in a Fatal-4-Way match. On the latest episode of 205 Live, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto both advanced to the match, and the final member will be decided next week when Cedric Alexander takes on Hideo Itami.

As far as the Royal Rumble matches themselves, until today there were only five competitors known for the men's match and one for the women's.

All three members of the New Day revealed that they'd be competing in the Royal Rumble on the latest instalment of SmackDown Live. Drew McIntyre announced that he'd be taking part in the Royal Rumble on December 24th. R-Truth earned the #30 spot in the match when he and his partner Carmella, who earned her #30 spot in the women's Royal Rumble match, won the Mixed Match Challenge at WWE TLC.

Now, another Raw superstar has been added to the mix.

The heart of the matter

The WWE revealed on Twitter today that Finn Balor is entering the 2019 Royal Rumble. Balor, a former Universal Champion, hasn't had much time to shine at the top of the card since returning from his injury that ended his title run prematurely. Although he did get a shot at Roman Reigns earlier this year, Balor hasn't had many other opportunities for the Universal Title.

With a win at the Royal Rumble, Finn Balor could get another shot at the title, even if it means having to face Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

On January 27th, Finn Balor and 29 other male superstars will fight for the chance at a WrestleMania moment. It's unknown who will actually walk away with the opportunity this year, unlike the past four or five years at the event. A win for Balor could definitely be the right move.

Balor has been back for almost two years now, so he's definitely proved that he's put that injury behind him. Maybe we'll see an extravagant Demon entrance on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

