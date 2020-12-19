Bobby Lashley has established his dominance on RAW as the current US Champion. Lashley has been on a hot streak ever since he joined forces with MVP and became a member of The Hurt Business.

Even though The Almighty has proven himself to be a top Superstar and a credible Champion, he is yet to have a breakout singles feud for the Championship. Most of his reign as the US Champion saw him feud with factions like RETRIBUTION with his Hurt Business brothers.

Over the past few weeks, a singles rivalry between Riddle and Bobby Lashley has been brewing on Monday Night RAW. As per the Observer (via Cagesideseats), Bobby Lashley is likely to face Riddle for the US Championship at Royal Rumble.

The match would help Bobby Lashley build his spotlight as a singles competitor as well as help elevate Riddle to a higher status within WWE:

Per the Observer, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. title is on the books for Royal Rumble next month.

Could Riddle become the next US Champion beating Bobby Lashley?

Riddle has been receiving a push on RAW as of late and a match against a champion like Bobby Lashley would certainly help elevate Riddle towards becoming a top Superstar.

While Lashley has proven to be strong Champion, it can be argued that Riddle needs the title more than Lashley at this point, as the CEO of the Hurt Business has already established himself on the main roster.

It was reported recently that Vince McMahon is fond of Riddle and finds him funny. So Vince McMahon may decide to put a Championship on Riddle when Royal Rumble comes around.

Do you think Riddle would win in a US Championship match against The Almighty Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below!