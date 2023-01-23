Royal Rumble Roundup: 26-year-old female star wants to enter Men's Royal Rumble Match, controversial superstar to miss the show

We are back with another exciting edition of the Royal Rumble Roundup, bringing you the latest updates on the upcoming premium live event. Today's list includes quotes from top wrestlers discussing their gameplan ahead of the show.

A top heel from RAW thinks she can recreate an iconic moment after 13 years, whereas a top babyface from the red brand has his doubts about a fan-favorite's potential win. There's also a surprising update on a controversial star's appearance at the premium live event who was active until a few weeks ago.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors surrounding the show that you might have missed over the weekend.

Disclaimer: The following article may contain possible spoilers for Royal Rumble 2023, and readers are advised to proceed cautiously.

#1 Rhea Ripley is open to competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Step to @dominik_35 , you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. Step to @dominik_35, you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa , it doesn’t faze me. https://t.co/nZtLGdjZs9

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently stated that she would love to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Judgment Day member has not shied away from attacking male superstars in the last few months.

The Eradicator cited the example of Beth Phoenix, who also competed in the 30-man bout in the 2010 edition of the show. Ripley believes she can continue the women's revolution by taking on a difficult task, just like Phoenix did in the past. Rhea Ripley discussed these plans in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and said:

"I mean, yeah, I would love to enter the Men's Royal Rumble. I would love to; it'll be a lot of fun. It's a history-making thing, especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, whom I looked up to as a kid. I loved her; I related to her body-wise. So just trying to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution; I think I would love to step into the Men's Royal Rumble; I think it'll be a lot of fun," said Rhea Ripley. [1:58 - 2:42]

It is worth noting that Ripley attacked Phoenix the last time they met. This brutal attack forced Edge to lose the "I Quit" Match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022. Many believe the Hall of Fame couple will return to engage in a mixed tag team feud against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley down the line.

#2 Ronda Rousey to reportedly miss the upcoming premium live event

WWE reportedly has no plans to bring Ronda Rousey to the upcoming premium live event. As reported by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will not appear on the show. Rousey has not been seen on television since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to the returning Charlotte Flair.

The report further claims that WWE initially planned a singles match for Rousey at the show. However, those ideas were reportedly scrapped in the weeks leading up to the company's first big premium live event of the year.

#3 Update on WWE's potential plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind My reaction reading all these tweets on The Rock not facing Roman Reigns at #WrestleMania My reaction reading all these tweets on The Rock not facing Roman Reigns at #WrestleMania https://t.co/TNkAVnOSg8

WWE fans hoping to see The Rock make an epic return at the upcoming premium live event might see their expectations met with disappointment. As reported by Dave Meltzer, The Rock will miss the show due to scheduling conflicts. The Great One apparently doesn't have enough time to get in shape, but that could change in a week.

"Anything is possible, and it’s certainly possible he could be keeping everything a secret from all by one or two people, but the word is that he doesn’t have the time to get in the shape (…) All along, if he has the time to do it, he will do it," said Meltzer.

He further asserted that The Rock's possibly missing Royal Rumble is not a piece of news for WWE creative as they seemingly knew about it in advance. However, both parties continue to drop hints indicating a potential dream match between him and Roman Reigns.

#4 WWE Superstar doesn't think Cody Rhodes can win the Royal Rumble this year

WWE fans have unanimously picked Cody Rhodes as the top favorite to win Royal Rumble this year. However, former world champion Bobby Lashley disagrees.

The All Mighty talked about the possible result in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is aware that The American Nightmare wants to do many things and aims to win a massive title opportunity. Bobby Lashley feels this may not be Cody Rhodes' year, as he has much to prove.

"Does he have a lot to prove? I don't know. He's been injured for a while. Okay, he just said he was coming back. I think he has a lot to prove to himself. I know that he wants to do big things, and I know he has talked about how winning that title is on his bucket list. So, of course, if he's coming into the Royal Rumble, he's gunning to win it. But only one person can win. So this may not be the Royal Rumble for him," said Lashley.

The All Mighty said it would be challenging for Cody Rhodes after returning from an eight-month absence. But he praised his fellow RAW Superstar for his matches against Seth Rollins and admitted to being excited about what the future holds for The American Nightmare.

