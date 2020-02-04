Royal Rumble title rematch announced for next week's WWE RAW

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeated Nataya.

After the win, Asuka took the mic and called out WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. "The Man" came out to a loud pop and a rematch from their Royal Rumble title bout was teased.

WWE has now confirmed the same via its official Twitter handle.

Lynch and Asuka have a lot of history together. At last year's Royal Rumble PPV, Lynch tapped out to Asuka and failed to win the SmackDown Live Women's title belt. She went on to win the Royal Rumble match, and won the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Despite all of her accomplishments, Lynch was still upset over the fact that she still hadn't beaten Asuka. Things only went downhill for Lynch when she and Charlotte Flair failed to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women's Tag Team titles at WWE TLC.

It all changed at this year's Royal Rumble, where Lynch finally put down The Empress of Tomorrow after a hard-hitting contest.

With WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, Asuka has a huge opportunity to dethrone Lynch and head to The Show of Shows as the RAW Women's Champion.