3 Royal Rumble Winners who lost at WrestleMania (but should've won)

WrestleMania is right around the corner as fans eagerly wait for the two-night extravaganza to hit the floors. Hopes are high for world title matches, especially those involving Royal Rumble winners.

The Royal Rumble officially kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania, and the eponymous battle royal winner faces a world champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the winners ink their names in history by winning the free-for-all, it doesn't ensure them the championship. They have to win the ultimate bout at The Show of Shows against the champion.

There have been many instances where Rumble winners failed to capitalize on the opportunity. However, it's baffling they didn't win at WrestleMania in some cases.

On our list, we'll focus on three Rumble Winners who lost at WrestleMania (but should've won):

#3. Asuka's undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania 34

Asuka had an undefeated streak on NXT, which continued when she debuted on the main roster. The former NXT Women's Champion also won the inaugural edition of the Women's Royal Rumble.

She challenged then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Fans were confident that The Empress of Tomorrow would make The Queen another victim of her undefeated streak, but it didn't happen.

Not only did Asuka lose, but she also tapped out to Flair's figure-eight leg lock. Charlotte didn't need a push as she was already a big female WWE Superstar, and someone else should've ended Asuka's 915 days undefeated streak.

#2. The Viper should've defeated The Game in 2009

Triple H and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XXV.

Randy Orton, a 14-time World Champion, is widely regarded as one of the best WWE Superstars. Although he's a great babyface, Orton as a heel is unmatched.

The Viper was a villainous character during 2009. No one was safe from Orton's sudden RKOs. That year, he won the Rumble and faced Triple H at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

The Apex Predator had lost numerous times to The Cerebral Assassin and sought redemption in the main event of 'Mania. His evil persona needed the win way more than Triple H did. However, all hopes shattered as The Game won the bout. Nonetheless, it hasn't affected Orton's career much as he continues to impress fans.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura has still not won a world championship in WWE

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT AJ Styles on his WM34 match with Shinsuke Nakamura: "No matter what we would have done in that match, the expectations were way too high. I know Nakamura felt that too. The expectations were so high because of what we did at Wrestle Kingdom [10]." [After The Bell] AJ Styles on his WM34 match with Shinsuke Nakamura: "No matter what we would have done in that match, the expectations were way too high. I know Nakamura felt that too. The expectations were so high because of what we did at Wrestle Kingdom [10]." [After The Bell]

Shinsuke Nakamura had fans behind him in 2018. From his entrance in the Rumble Match to his victory, the crowd didn't tire of chanting his theme and name.

WWE gave fans the match they wanted. Nakamura chose AJ Styles as his WrestleMania opponent for the WWE Championship. Their match was a good bout that ended with The Phenomenal One retaining his gold.

While Randy Orton and Asuka recovered from their defeat at The Show of Shows, Shinsuke Nakamura didn't. Despite being a Rumble winner, he's yet to win a world title in WWE. It would've been great had Nakamura stood tall in his contest against AJ Styles.

Which of the following names do you think required a victory more than anyone else? Share your opinions in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh