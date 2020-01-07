Ruby Riott reveals stunning new tattoo

Gary Cassidy Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020

Ruby Riott has got some new artwork!

With Ruby Riott recently revealing an incredible new look ahead of her return to the ring in 2020, the former Riott Squad leader has added some stunning new artwork to her arm while recovering and rehabilitating from double shoulder surgery in May and August.

In late 2019, Riott appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to provide an update.

"They [doctors] said I’m on a good track for recovery. Some time, hopefully early in 2020, but they haven’t given me an exact return date. I’m just hoping the sooner, the better, honestly.

However, Ruby Riott is no stranger to covering herself in some incredible artwork, and the heavily tattooed Superstar has used her time to add to her collection, revealing her latest addition on social media - an amazing negative portrait on her inner forearm.

The tattoo artist responsible for the stunning piece - Amber Olsen of Enamored, LLC - would share a close-up on her own account, stating how proud she was of her "gal pal" Ruby Riott, and saying she couldn't wait to see what the former Riott Squad leader - the faction Riott fronted, flanked by Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan - does next!