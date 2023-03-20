10-time WWE Champion set to make huge return soon after injury setback - Reports

WWE has a very deep roster, which is understandable considering the amount of television time the company has every week. There's a healthy mix of young stars and established main eventers, and it seems like the locker room will soon get bolstered by the return of Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator has been out of action since his tag match against The Usos on May 20, 2022. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline after the bout, which was a kayfabe reason to give him time off to recover. He went under the knife in November for lower back fusion surgery.

While Orton's injury proved to be more serious than initially thought, there have been some 'internal rumblings' about the 10-time WWE Champion, which could indicate a potential comeback in the near future.

Xero News provided a further update on the situation, stating that Orton is nearing a return now and could show up on WWE TV as soon as the RAW after WrestleMania.

"WWE have been told Randy Orton is near to a return now. Could be as soon as RAW after 'Mania. [Matt] Riddle as well," the outlet reported.

Randy Orton could be an ideal opponent for Cody Rhodes after WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE is set to host the biggest WrestleMania event ever in Hollywood this year. The show will be headlined by Cody Rhodes, who will take on Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable over the last three years and has taken down a plethora of stars on his way to the top. However, The American Nightmare could be the toughest challenge Reigns has faced so far.

Rhodes has been undefeated since returning to the company last year. He also played a key role in reuniting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and now has his backup against The Bloodline.

While one can never rule Reigns out, Cody is the favorite going into their match. If the former AEW star usurps The Head of the Table at WrestleMania, a returning Randy Orton could be the perfect candidate to establish Rhodes' run as a world champion.

Randy Orton played the role of Cody's mentor during the latter's early career. The two also had a heated feud before The American Nightmare eventually left the company. With Cody Rhodes possibly being the new champion after WrestleMania, The Viper returning to strike his old foe is bound to excite the fans.

Would you like to see a feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.

