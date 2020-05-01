Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 before taking a hiatus as he normally does around this time. Thankfully, he put over McIntyre at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. One name which has been thrown around as Brock Lesnar's possible opponent is Bobby Lashley.

While he won't be expected back until the summer at least, the big question is as to who his next opponent is. Tom Colohue revealed to Korey Gunz on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions that The All Mighty is finally going to get his match with Brock Lesnar:

"They're building Bobby Lashley towards Brock Lesnar. He will be back eventually, but Cain Velasquez won't be involved with Brock Lesnar going forward."

How will WWE get Bobby Lashley there?

The big question is as to how WWE plans to build Bobby Lashley as a legitimate opponent to Lesnar. He lost to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36 and hasn't had much momentum on his side, but from the look of things, his planned break-up storyline with Lana has been canceled. Hopefully, WWE starts to rebuild Bobby Lashley as a legitimate threat over the next few months with a potential hot winning streak.

It shouldn't be too hard for WWE to rebuild Bobby Lashley. It'll take a slight character tweak and a string of wins. With that said, we would be very happy for Bobby Lashley, who has admitted multiple times that he returned to WWE to face Brock Lesnar. It would be a well-deserved match for him, especially after he thought he would be getting the match in 2018, only for WWE to go with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

While we certainly wouldn't expect Lashley to win, it has all the makings of a blockbuster SummerSlam match.