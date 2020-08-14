2-Time SmackDown Tag Team Champion debuts at AEW tapings, New Champion crowned (Spoilers)

The next episode of AEW Dynamite will not air on Wednesday, and the show has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 22nd at 6 pm eastern due to TNT's NBA programming.

AEW taped the next episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville earlier today, and the spoilers are already out. Stop reading right now if you don't want to know the spoilers.

'WeirdWarthog', a Reddit user who was present at the latest AEW taping, revealed that Erick Rowan made his AEW debut in the TNT title match between Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes.

Erick Rowan, who reportedly now goes by his real name Joseph Rudd, appeared in a mask and helped his former Wyatt Family partner to win the TNT title.

There was another debut that reportedly took place at the tapings. NWA's Thunder Rosa appeared after Hikaru Shida's match against Mel and challenged the AEW Women's Champion to a title match at All Out. Hikaru Shida accepted the challenge.

Spoilers for the August 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite

Given below are the spoilers released by 'WeirdWArThog' on Squared Circle:

Source ~ I'm in an AEW related twitter group and a couple who are in the group were invited to the day 2 tapings that just finished filming around an hour ago. This is a huge show so don't read on if you wan't to be surprised.

The 2 debuts are Rowan who now goes by Joseph Ruud, who debuted by helping Brodie Lee in a mask to win the TNT title, he takes off mask after Brodie wins. this match is apparently overbooked to hell, but in an entertaining way. Edit: Forgot to add that he has grown out his hair and his beard is shorter, "he looks insane" apparently

Forgot to add that he has grown out his hair and his beard is shorter, "he looks insane" apparently Other debut is Thunder Rosa who comes out after Shida beats Mel in a short match, challenging Shida to a title match at All Out, Shida accepts.

Britt Baker segment has her nearly get beat up by Swole but because Britt is in a wheelchair Swole says she will wait for All Out. As Swole is walking away Britt gets out of her wheelchair and beats the hell out of Swole, Nicole Savoy comes out to help, probably setting up a Britt v Savoy match for a Dynamite before All Out.

The Elite beat Dark Order in around 10 minutes, supposedly a very fun match. Omega Pins Silver.

FTR beat Private Party, Dax Pins Isiah

B&B/Lucha Bros beat JE/Natural Nightmares, QT takes the pin from Butcher.

Womens Tag Tournament Final is Big&Lil Swole vs Anna/Conti , Lil Swole(Nicole Savoy) takes pin from Conti.

It's interesting to note that the AEW debuts of Erick Rowan and Thunder Rosa comes after the promotion released three stars.

