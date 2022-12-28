WrestleMania is set to take place in just a few months, and WWE wants no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest shows of all time. Allegedly, the company was interested in bringing former 2-time boxing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury back. However, he has been 'banned' from returning to the United States.

Tyson Fury was last seen at Clash at the Castle in Wales, UK, earlier this year. He prevented Austin Theory from cashing in the MITB contract during the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. He also entered the ring after McIntyre lost to The Tribal Chief and sang songs alongside The Scottish Warrior to end the show.

As per The US Sun (via Cagesideseats), WWE wanted to bring The Gypsy King back for Royal Rumble and 'Mania next year. However, he is allegedly banned from coming to the United States due to his links to the Irish Mob.

''The US Sun claims WWE had planned to have Tyson Fury work both Royal Rumble andWrestleMania 39 next year but that’s looking less likely as he’s apparently banned from entering the U.S. due to links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged.”

WWE is planning multiple returns for WrestleMania 39

As per reports, the company is expecting many major names, including celebrities, to return for WrestleMania 39. Fury's last WWE match occurred in 2019 when he faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Though his return seems unlikely, given the travel restrictions he has to face, the situation may be resolved by the time The Show of Shows arrives.

Other major returns that could happen are those of The Rock, Logan Paul, John Cena, and Stone Cold.

A report also said that considering the fact that Mania will take place in Hollywood, Triple H wants high involvement of movie stars and other prominent celebrities.

