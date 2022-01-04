2022 WWE Royal Rumble main event match confirmed - Reports

It appears that WWE Day 1 has set up a dream match for the main event of the Royal Rumble.

Both Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer and DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen are reporting that Bobby Lashley will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer detailed what went into the decision to have Lesnar defend the WWE Championship against Lashley.

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley," Dave Meltzer said. "You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley."

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Dave Meltzer went on to detail the specific points in the Day 1 main event that were done to set up the big match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

"During the match, if you remember, Lesnar F5ed everyone but never F5ed Lashley, and they set up a couple of spots, which was the Lashley spear through the barricade," Dave Meltzer continued. "There was the Lashley spear in the ring, although Lesnar did kick out of that spear. Then there was the Hurt Lock, which Lesnar was trapped in, with the idea that Lashley proved he could get him in there and probably beat him, but Big E made the save there. They booked spots all to be dominant; all the spots with Lashley and Lesnar were booked for Lashley to look good while Lesnar pulverized everybody else and destroyed everybody else. So that’s the story of where they are going with this."

With Lesnar on RAW, for now, it will be interesting to see what direction WWE will take with Roman Reigns going into the Royal Rumble.

What do you think of the main event for the WWE Royal Rumble? Who do you think leaves the event with the WWE Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Inside The Ropes for the transcription.

