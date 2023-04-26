WWE's developmental system is working day and night under the leadership of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to create the next generation of superstars. According to a new report, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade is in the race to make her way to the main roster.

In 2021, Cora Jade officially signed with the company and began working on the developmental brand. She was heavily featured on weekly television as she even went up against then NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on numerous occasions.

Last year, she turned heel for the first time and feuded with Roxanne Perez. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, the 22-year-old star has impressed officials after her recent performance on Main Event against Nikki Cross, despite losing the match.

The Generation of Jade could make her way to the main roster during the upcoming Draft. Last night, she defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Spring Breakin' in a singles contest.

Triple H reportedly sees Cora Jade as the next Sasha Banks in WWE

Triple H is currently busy running the main roster shows and booking monthly Premium Live Events. However, Hunter is interested in several talents from the developmental brand as they will eventually make their way to the main roster.

Several names have been thrown around, but fans have no idea which superstars will make their way to RAW and SmackDown from the former Black and Gold brand.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, The Game sees Cora Jade as the next Sasha Banks in the company. The report also states that she could make her way to RAW or SmackDown during WWE Draft 2023.

She is currently not feuding with any superstars from the developmental brand and recently scored a significant win over Lyra Valkyria. It will be interesting to see when Jade makes her way to the main roster.

