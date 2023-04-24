Triple H reportedly wants "the next Sasha Banks" to be a major WWE star following the draft

With the WWE Draft set to begin this Friday on SmackDown, one name that Triple H is reportedly keen to bring up to the main roster is Cora Jade.

The 22-year-old currently performs on WWE's third brand NXT, where she has already established herself as one of the show's most talented stars. Last year it was reported that The King of Kings sees the former NXT Tag Team Champion as 'the next Sasha Banks.'

Earlier today, a report was made by WRKD Wrestling indicating that Cora Jade is a name heavily favored to be moving up to either RAW or SmackDown during the draft.

The WWE draft takes place on Friday, April 28, and then on Monday, May 1, with every superstar eligible to be drafted, it is truly one of the most unpredictable dates on the company's calendar.

Former Tag Team Champion praises Triple H's booking of him

Since taking over as head of creative last July, The Game has looked to reestablish the in-ring personas of many superstars.

One star who feels that he has flourished under Triple H's leadership is Chad Gable, who praised the WWE COO while speaking on the Out of Character podcast.

"I think the way that Hunter’s used me over the past 8-9 months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically. Also on the character side of things, and what that does I think in the long term is earn the respect of fans because they sniff that out and its not just the thing where ‘oh yeah he’s a great wrestler, no, he’s also entertaining us in the meantime.’" [7:13 - 7:38] (H/T Sportskeeda)

As well as the draft, Hunter's next big creative hurdle is the upcoming WWE premium live event, Backlash, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

