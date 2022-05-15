24 WWE Superstars including Edge allegedly allowed to get haircuts, major name missing from full list

WWE has a strict set of rules that regularly change based on Vince McMahon's decisions. There have been multiple reports of the promotion's new mandates, and Fightful Select has now revealed the names of superstars who are allowed to get haircuts.

The list of RAW and SmackDown stars began circulating during the TV taping this weekend. It was noted that some former WWE stars also got hold of the list.

Edge, who recently unveiled a new look, was one of the12 superstars from RAW who have been approved to change their hairstyles. Several other top talents from the red brand were mentioned, as you can view below:

Raw

AJ Styles Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes Damien Priest Dolph Ziggler Edge Finn Balor Kevin Owens Miz Randy Orton Riddle Seth Rollins

The situation looked similar on SmackDown as 12 prominent figures from the blue brand were also permitted to modify their hairdo. The likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and a few others were listed, as per the Fightful Select report:

SmackDown

Drew McIntyre Happy Corbin Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Kofi Kingston Madcap Moss Paul Heyman Ricochet Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Sheamus Xavier Woods

Theory missing from WWE's list of talent approved to get haircuts

Austin Theory has been one of WWE's young breakout stars recently. Surprisingly, the reigning United States Champion's name wasn't amongst the 24 wrestlers, and no clear explanation was provided for the "interesting omission."

Sources revealed that the 24-year-old superstar comes up with "unique designs" every week, but not much was disclosed about why he was left off the list.

If you're wondering, the female wrestlers on the roster are reportedly not under any limitations like their male counterparts.

