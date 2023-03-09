26-year-old star leaves WWE three years after joining - Reports

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar is no longer with the company, according to a new report. The wrestler in question is Sarray, who was a part of the NXT brand for over three years.

The Japanese star joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. However, her arrival was delayed by the Covid-19 Pandemic and the company allowed her to continue working in Japan till her move to the United States. She made her WWE in-ring debut on the April 20 episode of NXT in 2021, where she defeated Zoey Stark.

Sarray underwent a character change in 2022 as she was seen sporting pigtails and dressed in a schoolgirl uniform. The new character also used a medallion to transform into a different version of herself. Besides NXT, the 26-year-old also competed on NXT UK.

It appears that Sarray's time with the global wrestling juggernaut has come to an end. According to Tokyo Sports, the rising star will leave WWE and return to the East once her contract expires. She is set to compete at the ‘Saree-ism’ event at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on May 16.

Sarray also commented on the situation on Twitter, stating that she'll clear the air in an upcoming press conference.

Sarray has not competed for WWE since last year

While Sarray's signing was touted as significant, the Japanese star never really got a consistent booking to showcase her skills and was lost in the shuffle on NXT.

She started her career in NXT on a strong note as she picked up a string of victories before suffering a loss against Dakota Kai. She also competed on 205 live before the show was canceled. After a forgetful first run, Sarray returned to Japan in November 2021.

She returned to NXT with a new gimmick of an anime-esque character who used to change by the power of a necklace given to her by her grandmother. The 26-year-old was last seen inside the squared circle on the August 2, 2022, edition of NXT where she took on then-NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

