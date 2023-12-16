26-year-old wrestler arrested for alleged solicitation of minor younger than 14 - Reports

There are reports that a wrestler has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor younger than 14 years old.

The wrestler concerned is Luis Antonio Garcia. Garcia, also known as ASF, has previously wrestled for GCW, but earlier this year, in January 2023, he stopped being used. GCW and other indie promotions stopped working with him after he was accused of improper behavior.

Recently, he has only been wrestling for Lucha Maniaks, with his last match coming in September, where he lost his Lucha Maniaks Title to Laredo Kid.

According to a report by PW Insider, Antonio San Francisco, aka ASF, was arrested on December 6, 2023, after alleged online solicitation of a minor younger than 14 years. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was also arrested for allegedly displaying harmful material to a minor.

The arrest report stated that Garcia had sent explicit photos for several years via Facebook to a fan, who was then 11. This came after the fan had wished the star well for a match. Garcia also apparently sent photos via Snapchat.

The wrestler was brought in for questioning on December 6 and claimed that the fan's boyfriend had made up the accusations about him. However, he then claimed he was "not sure" when asked if he had sent a picture of his genitalia to the fan.

