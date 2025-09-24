  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jazmyn Nyx
  • 27-year-old star leaves WWE, reportedly declines new contract

27-year-old star leaves WWE, reportedly declines new contract

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:03 GMT
The choice has been made (image via WWE)
The choice has been made (image via WWE)

Andrade's release from WWE earlier in the month came as a huge shock to fans, but it seems that last night's episode of NXT also set up another exit.

Ad

Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx was written off TV as part of a backstage attack, but a report by PWInsider recently noted that not only was she written off TV, but that she has also exited the company after her contract was not renewed.

Another update to the earlier report noted that Nyx was offered a new deal, but she turned it down.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Nyx has been part of WWE since 2022, but has only been a member of Fatal Influence for the past year. The group has helped Jacy Jayne to be pushed to the top of NXT in the same way that Toxic Attraction was there to boost Mandy Rose.

It seems now that the company has a number of options for Fatal Influence on NXT, since Jayne already commented that “it was time to drop her anyway."

Ad

This means that Fatal Influence could now become a duo, or there could be a third person that the group is now grooming to add to it.

Fatal Influence has been a prominent team on WWE NXT for more than a year

Fatal Influence has become one of the best-known trios in NXT over the past year, so it comes as a surprise that Nyx made the decision not to renew her deal.

There are a number of factors that could be the reason behind her decision not to re-sign, since it was down to her reportedly rejecting the offer that was on the table. Karrion Kross and Scarlett's exit earlier this year was over the same reason, so it's hard to speculate why she chose to walk away from WWE and NXT.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications