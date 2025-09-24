27-year-old star leaves WWE, reportedly declines new contract

Andrade's release from WWE earlier in the month came as a huge shock to fans, but it seems that last night's episode of NXT also set up another exit.Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx was written off TV as part of a backstage attack, but a report by PWInsider recently noted that not only was she written off TV, but that she has also exited the company after her contract was not renewed.Another update to the earlier report noted that Nyx was offered a new deal, but she turned it down.Nyx has been part of WWE since 2022, but has only been a member of Fatal Influence for the past year. The group has helped Jacy Jayne to be pushed to the top of NXT in the same way that Toxic Attraction was there to boost Mandy Rose.It seems now that the company has a number of options for Fatal Influence on NXT, since Jayne already commented that “it was time to drop her anyway.&quot;This means that Fatal Influence could now become a duo, or there could be a third person that the group is now grooming to add to it.Fatal Influence has been a prominent team on WWE NXT for more than a yearFatal Influence has become one of the best-known trios in NXT over the past year, so it comes as a surprise that Nyx made the decision not to renew her deal.There are a number of factors that could be the reason behind her decision not to re-sign, since it was down to her reportedly rejecting the offer that was on the table. Karrion Kross and Scarlett's exit earlier this year was over the same reason, so it's hard to speculate why she chose to walk away from WWE and NXT.