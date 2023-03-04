27-year-old WWE star could debut in the coming weeks - Reports

WWE NXT is set for their biggest premium live event of the year with Stand & Deliver 2023, which takes place ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to a recent report, the highly anticipated debut of former Lucha Libre Triple AAA superstar Dragon Lee could happen in the coming weeks.

In 2021, WWE rebooted the beloved black-and-gold brand after Triple H stepped down from his duties as the brand's creative head. Later, the company rebranded the show as its own developmental brand and focused on creating superstars from scratch.

However, the tradition is starting to fade away after Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. According to a report from WON, Dragon Lee could possibly be making his WWE debut on the developmental brand in the coming week.

"Dragon Lee is hoped to arrive next week. It’s not a for sure, but that is the expectation. He signed in December and was to debut in early January, the problems with getting a visa have kept him from coming in. It appears the plan is to link him in a feud with Grayson Waller since he already tweeted something in that direction," said Dave Meltzer.

The report also states that if Lee doesn't debut next week, he could still possibly appear in the coming weeks as he could be playing an integral part in the Grayson Waller-Shawn Michaels storyline heading into Stand & Deliver.

Why is Grayson Waller feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on NXT?

Last year, Grayson Waller prevailed against four other superstars when he became the inaugural winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Later, he was given a shot at the NXT Championship.

Earlier this year, he began feuding with NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title. In his first match against the champion, Waller lost due to faulty ring ropes and began targeting the management.

He later received another shot against Bron Breakker, but the management changed the rules of the traditional Steel Cage match, which led to Waller losing to Breakker.

After getting frustrated with poor management, Waller began going after Shawn Michaels, the current head of the brand. The rising star and the WWE Hall of Famer's feud will likely conclude at Stand & Deliver.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes