27-year-old WWE Superstar receives a "ton of praise" after losing to CM Punk - Reports

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW featured a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The contest saw Penta, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk compete for a chance to face Gunther at SummerSlam.
Penta and Breakker began the match, and the former NXT Champion prevailed. The Dog of WWE ended up defeating LA Knight and Jey Uso in an impressive outing before finally losing to CM Punk. Despite the defeat, the 27-year-old has earned plaudits for his efforts backstage.
Fightful Select reported that Bron Breakker got a "ton of praise" for "carrying" the Gauntlet Match on RAW. Breakker pinned Penta after delivering a Spear mid-air, before coming out on top in a grueling battle against Knight, thanks to another Spear.
Breakker's match against Jey Uso did put him in jeopardy, but Bronson Reed came to his aid, allowing him to pick up a third pinfall. Uso ended up helping CM Punk against the heel duo as The Second City Saint punched his ticket to SummerSlam.
The match allowed Breakker to showcase his strengths, and The Dog of WWE looked like a star despite suffering defeat at the end.
Paul Heyman called Bron Breakker the Next Big Thing on WWE RAW
Before the Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW, Gunther made his way to the ring to talk about his win over Goldberg while questioning who is next. This led to Bron Breakker coming out to the ring alongside Paul Heyman.
The Oracle cut a promo and hailed Breakker as “the next big thing,” the exact nickname he once used for Brock Lesnar.
The creative team's decision to have Breakker run the Gauntlet has put him in a bigger spotlight, and it seems the company is heavily investing in his talents. With veterans like Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins by his side, the future looks bright for the second-generation wrestler.
