28-year-old WWE star out with a broken wrist - Reports

The last few months have been unfortunate for WWE when it comes to injuries. Another name that was recently added to the list of sidelined stars is Jakara Jackson. A new report has now provided more details about the NXT star's injury.

Jakara Jackson was slated to face Arianna Grace in the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament this Tuesday on NXT. However, it was announced on Monday that the 28-year-old is not medically cleared to compete and thus will be removed from the tournament. Jackson was replaced by Brinley Reece, who went on to lose to Arianna Grace in her TV debut match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on the situation. The veteran wrestling journalist reported that Jackson is believed to have suffered a broken wrist.

"Jakara Jackson suffered an injury, believed to be a broken wrist, and that eliminated her from the NXT breakout tournament," Meltzer reported.

In the other match of the tournament, Karmen Petrovic advanced after getting a win over Jaida Parker. She will now face Lola Vice in the semifinals, while Arianna Grace will take on Kelani Jordan.

Jakara Jackson joined WWE in 2022

Jakara Jackson is fairly new to the pro wrestling world. The 28-year-old started her pro wrestling journey last year on NXT and has majorly wrestled at live events and NXT Level Up.

She made her TV debut in June earlier this year when she was a part of the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal which was won by Thea Hail. Jackson is also a part of the Meta-Four stable alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend.

The match against Arianna Grace was slated to be Jakara's first singles match on WWE TV. However, things took an unfortunate turn as she suffered an injury before the match.

